Dr Reddy’s Laboratories share price declines 6% post Q3 results: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold ?

Stock Market today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price declined more than 6% in the morning trades on Friday post Q3 results that were announced after the market hours of Thursday

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price opened at ₹1247.95 on the BSE on Friday, more than 3% lower than previous day's closing price of ₹1289.35. Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price thereafter declined more than 6% to intraday lows of ₹1203.60

Dr Reddy's Q3 Results On Thursday, January 23, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending December 2024 (Q3) increased by 2% year over year to ₹1,413.3 crore. Last year's third quarter PAT was ₹1,378.9 crore.

Advertisement

Soft US sales growth There was some despoilment with the US sales growth as North America Generics sales grew only 1% year on year to ₹33,834 ( down 9% sequentially) even though India and emerging markets sales grew 12-14%

Analysts views Jefferies India Pvt Ltd reacting to Dr Reddy's December quarter results said that the weakness in core profitability shows up in 3Q . Jefferies said that Dr Reddy 3Q underlying revenue growth moderated to 7.5% YoY, primarily due to flat US sales YoY. Underlying Ebitda margins were also impacted, due to incremental competition in top products and high Selling General and Administrative costs. Dr Reddy's remains in an investment phase, with most catalysts likely to unfold in FY27 or beyond, said Jefferies who has cut FY25-27 Earning per share estimate by 3-6% . Jefferies maintain Underperform ratings with a revised price target of ₹1,170.

Advertisement