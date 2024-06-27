Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price rises 2.6% on OTC brands acquisition outside the US: : Among key Nifty-50 gainers
Stock Market today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price remains in focus as it announced acquisition consumer healthcare brands from a Swiss company in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy category, outside the United States. Stock gained 2.6% in morning trades on Thursday, was among top Nifty-50 gainer
Stock Market today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price remains in focus as it announced acquisition consumer healthcare brands from a Swiss company in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy category, outside the United States.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started