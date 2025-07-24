Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price gained 3% post Q1 results: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Stock Market Today: Dr Reddys Laboratories share price remains in focus on Thursday post Q1 results that were declared after the market hours on Wednesday. Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price gained almost 3% in the morning trades on Thursday. Should you Buy or Sell the stock

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q1 Results

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported a 1.4% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,409 crore for Q1FY26, up from ₹1,392 crore in the same period the previous year. Revenue from operations increased by 11.3% to ₹8,545 crore from ₹7,672 crore. The beat, however, was on the operating performance, which analysts said was boosted by Out-licensing income and lower R&D spend.