Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 Results: Net profit rises just 1.4% YoY to ₹1,409 crore; revenue surges 11%

Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 Results: Leading pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced earnings for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday, July 23. The company reported a consolidated net profit growth of 1.4 per cent to ₹1,409 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹1,392 crore posted in the year-ago period.

The pharma major's revenue from operations in the June-ended quarter stood at ₹8,572 crore, up 11.3 per cent from ₹7,696 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

In terms of segment-wise performance, revenue from Global Generics, which constitutes nearly 90 per cent of the total revenue, stood at ₹7,562 crore compared to ₹6,885crore. The company posted ₹970 crore revenue from Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients in Q1FY26, compared to ₹1,030 crore.

The total expenses rose 15.8 per cent at ₹6,957 crore in the April to June quarter for the fiscal year 2025-26 from ₹6,006 crore in the same quarter previous year.

The pharma company's EBITDA was ₹2,278 crore, accounting for approximately 26.7% of total revenues.

Key initiatives of Q1FY26 Partnership with Alvotech to co-develop, manufacture and co-commercialise pembrolizumab, a biosimilar candidate to Keytruda.

Collaboration with Sanofi to launch Beyfortus (Nirsevimab), a drug for preventing Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in India. • Launched Sensimune in India, an immunotherapy product for house dust mite-induced allergies in partnership with ALK-Abell6.

Speaking on the results and the upcoming course of action, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said, “the pricing pressure on Lenalidomide is expected to intensify in the U.S. generics market. We remain focused on strengthening our base business by delivery of our pipeline assets, improving overall productivity and business development.”