Dr Reddy's, Navin Fluorine to Birla Corporation: These seven stocks declare dividends

Dividend Stocks: Dr Reddy's, Navin Fluorine, Birla Corporation, Triveni Turbines, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, Electrosteel Castings, and Apollo Pipes are among seven key stocks that declared dividends for investors over the weekend or post-market hours on Friday.

Advertisement

Dividend details Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The Board of Dr Reddy's on May 9, 2025, recommended a final dividend of ₹8/- per equity share of ₹1/- each for the financial year 2024-25.

Navin Fluorine: The company board on May 9 declared a final dividend of ₹7/- per equity share (350% taking into consideration face value) for FY 2024-2025. The dividend, as per Navin Fluorine, is to be approved by the Members of the Company at the forthcoming 27th Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on July 31, 2025.

The record date decided by Navin Fluorine stands as Friday, July 4, 2025

Final Dividend, if declared, shall be paid on or after Friday, August 8, 2025.

Advertisement

Birla Corporation: Birla Corp also recommended a dividend of ₹10 per share (i.e. 100% taking into consideration the face value) on 7,70,05,347 ordinary shares for the Financial Year 2024-25.

As per Birla Corp, the dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

Triveni Turbine Limited: The Board of Triveni Turbines recommended a final dividend @200%, taking into account the face value of the share, i.e. ₹2/- per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of ₹1 each for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) to be held on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Advertisement

The dividend, if approved at the AGM, shall be paid to the shareholders, subject to deduction of tax at source, within thirty days from the date of declaration, as per Triveni Turbine.

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited: Shakti Pumps recommended the final dividend of ₹1/- per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each, which amounts to 10% considering the face value of the share, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend as per Shakti Pumps is subject to the approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Electrosteel Castings: Electrosteel Castings recommended a final dividend of ₹1.40 (amounting to 140% on face value) per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Apollo Pipes Limited: Apollo Pipes announced a final dividend of ₹0.70/-per equity share of ₹10/- each (7% on considering the face value) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. This shall be paid or dispatched as per Apollo Pipes to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration, and any further information in this regard, as per Apollo Pipes, including record date etc. shall be given to the stock exchanges in due course.