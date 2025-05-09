Dr Reddy's Q4 Results: Net profit rises 22% YoY to ₹1,594 crore, revenue up 20%; announces dividend

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q4FY25 results: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the country's leading India-based pharmaceutical company, released its March quarter performance on Friday, May 9, reporting a 22% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,594 crore, beating Street estimates of ₹1,491 crore.

Revenue also exceeded estimates, coming in at ₹8,506 crore compared to ₹7,083 crore in the same period last year, marking a growth of 20%.

The revenue includes ₹597 crore from the acquired Consumer Healthcare business in Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT). Excluding the NRT business, the underlying growth was 12% year-on-year and 2% quarter-on-quarter.

Looking at the segment-wise performance, revenue from Global Generics—which accounts for nearly 90% of the total revenue—came in at ₹7,536 crore compared to ₹6,119 crore. Meanwhile, revenue from Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients stood at ₹1,167 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,152 crore, as per the company's Q4 earnings filing.

On the operating front, EBITDA came in at ₹2,975 crore, marking a 58.9% improvement compared to ₹1,872 crore in Q4FY23, while margins expanded by 510 basis points to reach 29.1%. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a margin of 24%.

For the full fiscal year, the company's revenue jumped 17% YoY to ₹32,553 crore, while profit after tax improved slightly by 2% YoY to ₹5,654 crore

"Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said: "We achieved double-digit growth across our businesses, driven by successful product launches, increased revenues from key products in the U.S. and the integration of the acquired NRT business. We will continue to strengthen and grow our core businesses through portfolio management and operational excellence, while pursuing strategic partnerships and inorganic growth opportunities."

Dividend Announced The company announced a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share. The record date for determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, has been fixed as July 10, 2025.

“The Board of Directors, at their meeting held on May 9, 2025, has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per share, subject to shareholders' approval,” the company said in its earnings filing."