Dr Reddy's results today: share price gains 1%, market expects healthy earnings
Stock Market Today: Dr Reddy's share price rose more than 1% in morning trades on Tuesday as market expects healthy earnings performance. The high base of last year that included contributions from the launch of Revlimid generics in the US, nevertheless needs to be watched for.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories will be reporting its financial performance for the quarter ending December'23 today. Dr Reddy's share price gained more than 1% in the morning trades ahead of earnings report card to be presented by the company.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started