Dr Reddy's share price jumps 2%; what's driving the rally?

The share price of Dr Reddy's rose over 1.9 percent on Monday's trading session to ₹6,424 per share. This uptick was followed by a report by CNBC-TV18 revealing the company's participation in the bidding process for Novartis AG's stake in Novartis India.

The management of Dr. Reddy's has consistently expressed interest in acquiring a portfolio with a domestic focus, as highlighted in recent earnings calls. This aligns with their strategic vision for expansion and market consolidation.

Also read: Novartis India share price surges nearly 11% to hit a 52-week high as Novartis AG announces sale plans for the co

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG initiated a strategic review of its subsidiary, Novartis India, on February 16. This review encompasses Novartis AG's 70.68 percent shareholding in its Indian arm, signaling a potential shift in ownership dynamics within the pharmaceutical sector.

Dr. Reddy's has a history of strategic collaborations with Novartis India, with notable agreements in February and April of 2022. The February deal entailed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement covering medicines like the Voveran range, Calcium range, and Methergine. In April, Dr. Reddy's expanded its portfolio by acquiring Novartis India's Cidmus brand.

With the existing distribution arrangement already encompassing a significant portion of Novartis India's portfolio (approximately 50% of sales), brokerage firm Nomura views Dr. Reddy's as the ideal candidate to acquire Novartis AG's stake in its Indian arm.

In a report, ICICI Direct Research said that Dr. Reddy's has indicated interest in purchasing Novartis India's domestic-focused portfolio, maybe offering a controlling premium in the targeted business. In the background, Novartis's parent company in Switzerland has begun a strategic evaluation of Novartis India Limited, covering a number of aspects, including its about 71 percent stake in the Indian company. Regarding the development, neither company is committing. Novartis India's portfolio under the India brand is valued between ₹350 and ₹400 crore.

Also read: At record high! Nuvama Wealth jumps 24% in February; Citi sees further upside

Dr. Reddy's financial position, boasting a net cash surplus of ₹5,900 crore as of December 31, provides ample room for pursuing inorganic growth strategies.

Having successfully launched several brands in the domestic market last year, Dr. Reddy's is now directing its focus towards seizing inorganic opportunities as a key driver for its future growth trajectory.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!