Dr Reddy's share price jumps 2%; what's driving the rally?
The management of Dr. Reddy's has consistently expressed interest in acquiring a portfolio with a domestic focus, as highlighted in recent earnings calls. This aligns with their strategic vision for expansion and market consolidation.
The share price of Dr Reddy's rose over 1.9 percent on Monday's trading session to ₹6,424 per share. This uptick was followed by a report by CNBC-TV18 revealing the company's participation in the bidding process for Novartis AG's stake in Novartis India.
