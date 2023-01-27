Drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected 77% jump in third quarter ended December 2022 net profit which rose to ₹ ₹1,247 crore as against ₹706.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, its revenue during the quarter was up by 27% to ₹6,770 crore as compared to ₹5,319.7 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company said that generic Revlimid, a multiple myeloma drug, which was launched in the US in September last year has been contributing to the topline meaningfully.

