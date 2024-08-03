DraftKings Bets on Surcharge in High-Tax States, Stock Falls

DraftKings Inc., a leader in the online sports-betting business, reported second-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates and said it plans to implement surcharges for customers in high-tax states like New York and Illinois.

Bloomberg
Published3 Aug 2024, 12:18 AM IST
Trade Now
DraftKings Bets on Surcharge in High-Tax States, Stock Falls
DraftKings Bets on Surcharge in High-Tax States, Stock Falls

DraftKings Inc., a leader in the online sports-betting business, reported second-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates and said it plans to implement surcharges for customers in high-tax states like New York and Illinois.

The surcharge will roll out Jan. 1 in states including Pennsylvania and Vermont, the company said in a presentation Friday. It will be levied only on winning bets and identified as such on the company’s app. It should lead to higher profit in 2025, the company said.

DraftKings shares fell as much as 13% on Friday, the most since late May. Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas suggested competitors might not follow the company’s lead, keeping their payouts higher as a way to gain market share.

Illinois recently raised the tax on sports bets to 40% from 15% under a bill signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker. 

In an interview, DraftKings Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said the surcharge is an experiment and “the good news is you can always roll it back if it doesn’t work.” 

One outcome could be that DraftKings customers see the charges and complain to legislators about their states’ high taxes, he said.

“It’s certainly possible,” Robins said. “That’s not the primary reason we’re doing it.”

Revenue in the second quarter rose to $1.1 billion, the company said Thursday, in line with analysts’ estimates. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came to $128 million, compared with estimates of $133.2 million. 

Monthly unique payers grew to 3.1 million, compared with estimates of 2.6 million. New promotions brought in more customers than the company expected.

DraftKings raised its 2024 revenue guidance, predicting sales of up to $5.25 billion, while lowering its forecast for adjusted earnings to as much as $420 million from $540 million previously. 

Profit has been impacted by higher taxes, new customer acquisition expenses and expenses associated with the launch in a new market, the District of Columbia, Robins said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹10 L

1 of 7Read Full Story
$1 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
$10,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
0.51 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
$5.9 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
8

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,127 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 12:18 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDraftKings Bets on Surcharge in High-Tax States, Stock Falls

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.20
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-4.85 (-2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

302.95
03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-8.2 (-2.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

177.20
03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-2.55 (-1.42%)

Tata Motors

1,096.90
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-47.7 (-4.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

383.00
03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.8 (9.99%)

PCBL

376.95
03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
30.4 (8.77%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

116.95
03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.55 (6.9%)

One 97 Communications

526.75
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
29.55 (5.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.00-87.00
    Chennai
    71,932.001,514.00
    Delhi
    71,023.00-88.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.00333.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue