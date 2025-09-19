Dream Debut! LT Elevator share price lists at ₹136.10 on BSE SME, a premium of 74% over IPO price

LT Elevator IPO Listing: LT Elevator share price made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market today, September 19. LT Elevator share price was listed on Friday at ₹136.10 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 74.49 per cent over its issue price of ₹78.

The LT Elevator SME IPO outperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹43 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹121 — translating to a premium of 55.13 per cent over the upper end of the issue price band.

LT Elevator IPO Details LT Elevator Limited made an impressive debut on the BSE SME platform on September 19, 2025, following the successful completion of its IPO. The issue, which opened on September 12 and closed on September 16, saw allotments finalised on September 17.

The company mobilised ₹39.37 crore through a fully fresh issue of 50 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The IPO came with a lot size of 1,600 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of ₹2,49,000 (two lots) at the upper end of the price band.

Investor response was overwhelming, with the issue subscribed 182.95 times overall. Retail investors bid 158.90 times their allotted quota, while non-institutional investors subscribed a massive 356.16 times and qualified institutional buyers 95.10 times. Ahead of the main issue, the company also raised ₹11.21 crore from anchor investors on September 10.

The proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for working capital requirements, investment in its subsidiary Park Smart Solutions Limited to support its capital needs, and other general corporate purposes.

Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. was the registrar, and Rainbow Securities Pvt. Ltd. served as the market maker for the issue.

About L. T. Elevator Incorporated in August 2008, L. T. Elevator Limited is engaged in providing quality elevator system solutions with a strong focus on superior service, engineering, and technical expertise. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that include elevator manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and annual maintenance, while also offering EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) as well as O&M (operations and maintenance) services under its “Customer First Philosophy.” Its product portfolio is built around innovative modular designs and advanced engineering, supported by round-the-clock service to ensure reliability and customer satisfaction.