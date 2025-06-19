Dreamfolks Services share price crashes 4% after THIS reported move by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Mastercard.

Dreamfolks Services share price crashed 4 per cent to ₹252 apiece on National Stock Exchange in Thursday's trading session. The stock had opened in green in early trading hours, however, slipped into red giving up the gains.

Dreamfolks Services shares saw a significant decline after reports indicated that several leading Indian banks and card networks — such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Mastercard — are planning to shift away from aggregator DreamFolks Services Ltd and instead form direct alliances with airport lounge operators, with others likely to adopt a similar approach.

On September 22 last year, DreamFolks, a global aggregator of travel and lifestyle services that provides lounge access at multiple airports, experienced a "temporary service disruption" which affected lounge access for thousands of customers linked to various banks and card networks.

According to PTI report, the issue was resolved the following day, however, it prompted banks and card networks to explore alternative solutions. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Mastercard are at the forefront, with more banks likely to join soon.

Dreamfolks, a leading airport lounge operator in India, asserts that it holds a 90 per cent share of the domestic lounge access market for debit and credit card users.

In September, passengers across the country encountered difficulties accessing airport lounges due to a sudden shutdown of at least 49 lounges at 34 airports, as per reports.

Dreamfolks Services Q4 results 2025 Dreamfolks Services reported a 17.09 per cent drop in net profit to ₹14.94 crore for the March 2025 quarter, compared to ₹18.02 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, revenue for the quarter increased by 11.75 per cent to ₹314.16 crore, up from ₹281.14 crore in March 2024.

For the full financial year ended March 2025, the company’s net profit declined by 5.17 per cent to ₹65.43 crore from ₹69 crore in the previous fiscal. Annual revenue, however, grew by 13.82 per cent, reaching ₹1,291.88 crore as against ₹1,135.01 crore in the year ended March 2024.

Established in 2013, DreamFolks is a publicly listed company and a prominent airport services aggregator in India, providing travelers with access to a range of airport-related services and serving as a platform for clients such as banks, card networks, and airlines.

