Dreamfolks Services shares make strong debut, IPO allottees gain over 55%2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- DreamFolks Services IPO was subscribed 56.68 times on the last day of its public issue
Shares of airport service aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services made a positive stock market debut on Tuesday with the stock listing at ₹508 apiece on the NSE, a premium of more than 56% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹326 per share. On the BSE, Dreamfolks Services shares started trading at ₹505 apiece.