All eggs in the credit-card basket, will Dreamfolks lose its near-monopoly tag?
Dreamfolks is facing a turbulent period. With over 50% of investor wealth lost and increasing competition, the company's reliance on credit-card revenues raises concerns. What lies ahead for this industry giant?
For Dreamfolks, the last few months have been nothing short of a nightmare. Following a service disruption in September 2024 that invited a legal threat, there were reports that banks and credit-card companies could be looking to partner directly with lounge operators. In effect, they would cut out the middleman, Dreamfolks.