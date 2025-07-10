Diversification underway, but in baby steps

In 2020, Dreamfolks went global by tying up with international operators. It forayed into railway lounges in 2022 and went beyond lounges in 2023. It has integrated itself across the travel chain—from visa services and airport transfers to meet and assist and transit hotels. At the airport, too, it has gone beyond lounge access with self-check-in kiosks, spa and wellness, food and beverages (F&B), and sleeping pods.