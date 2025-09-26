Drive your portfolio: Three large-cap auto stocks to watch now
With strong festival season demand, rising EV plans, and robust financials, these auto giants are steering investors toward potential growth—here’s where to look
On Tuesday, auto stocks revved higher, fuelled by strong bookings on the first day of the Navaratri festival and the rollout of rationalised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. This surge reflects not just seasonal demand, but also growing consumer confidence in India’s automobile sector.