DRL shares rise on Sputnik results

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories jumped 4% on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after peer-reviewed phase-3 trial results of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine published in The Lancet showed an efficacy of 91.6%.

These are the highest efficacy figures so far for vaccines that could potentially come to India. In India, Dr Reddy’s will be supplying around 250 million doses of the vaccine while Hetero Biopharma will be manufacturing about 100 million doses per year.

Both Dr Reddy’s and Hetero have signed agreements with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a co-developer of the vaccine along with Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Dr Reddy’s is also conducting a phase 2 and 3 bridging study, and plans to submit its data to the regulator for emergency licence next month, the management said last week.

While the final price of the vaccine has not yet been decided, RDIF had earlier indicated that Sputnik V would be priced at less than $10 (around ₹730) per dose. By comparison, Serum Institute of India’s Covishield costs ₹200 per dose.

The interim analysis included data on 19,866 volunteers, who received both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine or placebo, with the analysis done at the final control point when there were 78 confirmed covid-19 cases in both groups.

The data found that efficacy in the elderly group of 2,144 volunteers over 60 years of age was 91.8%, similar to results seen in the 18-60 group. “Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines with efficacy of over 90% but outperforms them in terms of safety, ease of transportation due to storage requirements of +2 to +8 degrees and a more affordable price. Sputnik V is a vaccine for all mankind," RDIF chief executive officer Kirrill Dmitriev had said in a note on Tuesday.

To be sure, multiple interim data on Sputnik V have been released as non-peer reviewed pre-prints, with this data that was published in The Lancet being initially announced by RDIF in December before it was peer-reviewed. The vaccine has a higher efficacy than Covishield, which is a version of the vaccine originally developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

AstraZeneca had come out with efficacy data in November, it was met with confusion and criticism over mistakes made by researchers that led to multiple efficacy results ranging between 50% and 90%, which was peer-reviewed and published in The Lancet in December.

AstraZeneca and Oxford’s jointly-developed covid vaccine has an efficacy of 82.4% if the second shot is given after three months or later, as compared to 54.9% if the second dose is given sooner than six weeks, data from the developer’s latest study showed.

The data could provide a boost to Serum Institute’s push for a change in regimen to two doses being given three months apart or more, something that its chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla has highlighted repeatedly.

