DRL shares rise on Sputnik results

The data found that efficacy in the elderly group of 2,144 volunteers over 60 years of age was 91.8%, similar to results seen in the 18-60 group. “Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines with efficacy of over 90% but outperforms them in terms of safety, ease of transportation due to storage requirements of +2 to +8 degrees and a more affordable price. Sputnik V is a vaccine for all mankind," RDIF chief executive officer Kirrill Dmitriev had said in a note on Tuesday.