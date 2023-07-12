Drone Destination IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 4, and other key detail

Drone Destination IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 4, and other key detail2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Drone Destination Ltd's IPO has been subscribed 98.20 times so far on day 4, with positive response from retail investors. The grey market premium is +50, indicating investors' willingness to pay more than the issue price.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Drone Destination Ltd began accepting subscriptions on Friday, July 7, and it will stay up for bidding through Thursday, July 13, 2023. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹62 to ₹65 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Friday, July 21.With its public offering, the country's drone service provider hopes to generate ₹44.20 crore.
