Drone Destination IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 5, and other key detail

Drone Destination IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 5, and other key detail2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Drone Destination Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has been subscribed 191.65 times, with strong interest from retail investors. The IPO price band is set at ₹62 to ₹65 per share, and the company hopes to generate ₹44.20 crore. The estimated listing price is ₹116 per share.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Drone Destination Ltd began accepting subscriptions on Friday, July 7, and it will stay up for bidding through Thursday, July 13, 2023. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹62 to ₹65 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Friday, July 21.With its public offering, the country's drone service provider hopes to generate ₹44.20 crore.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×