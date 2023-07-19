Drone Destination IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

The Drone Destination SME initial public offering (IPO) share allotment took place on Tuesday, July 18. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status IPO registrar portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.

The shares will get listed on the NSE SME on Friday, July 21. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.

Step 1

Please click the following link to access the Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website, which is Drone Destination IPO's registrar.

https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2

The landing page that you see after clicking the link above will look like the one in the screenshot below.

View Full Image Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website

Step 3

The IPOs that are currently managed by the registrar but are not yet active will also be displayed in this dropdown along with the active IPOs. However, one cannot view the online allocation status until Drone Destination Ltd.'s allotment status has been finalised.

Step 4

One can then choose the company i.e Drone Destination Ltd from the drop-down menu. In this instance, one can get the information on the registrar website either late on July 18, 2023, or by the middle of July 19, 2023, since the allotment status will be finalised on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Step 5

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number - Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then onecan click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on 'Submit' button.

Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Thursday, July 20. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Wednesday, July 19.

Drone Destination Ltd IPO GMP details:

The Drone Destination GMP or grey market premium is +40. This indicates that the shares of Drone Destination were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Drone Destination share is ₹105 apiece, which is 61.54% higher than the IPO price of ₹65.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Drone Destination IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 4, and other key detail

Drone Destination IPO began accepting subscriptions on Friday, July 7, and it ended on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹62 to ₹65 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Friday, July 21.With its public offering, the country's drone service provider hopes to generate ₹44.20 crore.

