DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations' stock rebounded nearly 8% after announcing a INR 5,50,000 order from Tata Communications for a static drone. This collaboration is seen as a significant step towards future innovations in the drone industry.

"DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited has been awarded a Purchase Order of INR 5,50,000/- (exclusive of taxes) from Tata Communications Limited for building customised drone solution (“Static Drone") for their experience center. A static drone refers to a drone that is designed to be displayed or showcased without being operational or flying. It is often used as a model or exhibit to demonstrate the drone's design, features, and functionality without functioning as a flying device," the firm said in an exchange filing.

DroneAcharya emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating that it marks the start of a promising partnership with Tata Communications. The company aims to deliver innovative and high-quality drone solutions, solidifying its position in the drone industry. It added that this partnership could lead to future projects and further innovation, fostering growth for both organizations in the rapidly evolving technology sector.

Stock Performance The SME stock, which touched its intraday low of ₹102.60—also its 52-week low—saw a strong rebound following the order announcement. It climbed 7.8 percent from its day's low to hit a high of ₹110.60. Despite this recovery, the stock remains over 45 percent below its 52-week high of ₹202.00 recorded in January 2024.

Over the past year, the stock has shed more than 42 percent of its value. It has declined over 8 percent in January so far, following a modest 2.6 percent rise in December 2024.

Company Overview DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, headquartered in Pune and incorporated in 2017, specializes in drone training and services across India. Its offerings include drone survey and mapping, surveillance, delivery, and underwater inspection services. Additionally, the company provides training programs such as drone pilot training, drone building, aerial cinematography, drone racing, and agricultural drone solutions. It also offers reusable rocket launch vehicles, cubesat products, and maintenance and consultancy services.