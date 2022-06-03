Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Drone stock hits upper circuit on four successive days after Q4 results

Drone stock hits upper circuit on four successive days after Q4 results

Multibagger stock: Drone maker company's total income in Q4FY22 stands at 47.90 crore, which stood at 0.0.76 crore in Q4FY21.
2 min read . 08:59 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: Drone maker stock has ascended more than 34 per cent in last one week

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Rattanindia Enterprises share price has been appreciating after the announcement of its strong Q4 results. Amongst one of the multibagger stocks in 2021, RattanIndia shares have hit upper circuit on four successive days in a row as it has been hitting upper circuit since Monday. In its Q4 results announced on Monday via Indian exchanges, the drone maker company ahs reported total income of 47.90 crore against 0.53 crore in Q3 FY22 and 0.76 crore in Q4FY21.

Rattanindia Enterprises share price history

As mentioned above, this multibagger drone stock has been hitting upper circuit for last 4 straight sessions, leading to more than 34 per cent rise in this multibagger stock in last one week. In last one month, this small-cap stock has surged from 40.80 to 56.85 levels, ascending to the tune of near 40 per cent. After ascending to its 52-week high of 71 on NSE in January 2022, this multibagger drone stock has remained under profit-taking pressure till 12th May 2022. Now, the stock is looking out of the consolidation zone after reporting promising numbers in Q4 earnings. In last one year, this stock has surged from 19.65 to 56.85 levels, ascending to the tune of 190 per cent in this period.

Rattanindia Enterprises Q4 results

In Q4 earning, this drone maker company witnessed huge surge in total income. Company's total income in Q4FY22 stands at 47.90 crore, which stood at 0.0.76 crore in Q4FY21. Total income of the company in FY22 is at 50.19 crore, which stood at 1.82 crore in FY21. The drone maker company ahs reported total expenses in Q4FY22 at 3.86 crore means the company is operating at a good margin.

Recently, RattanIndia Enterprises was in news for acquiring 60 per cent stake in India's leading drone manufacturing company Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd (TAS).