Drone stock ideaForge share price hits 5% upper circuit, 52-week high as board approves ₹500 crore fundraise

Drone stock ideaForge Technology share price hit its 5% upper circuit of ₹898.60, also its 52-week high on Thursday, 4 June after the company's board approved a fundraise of ₹500 crore through the issuance of securities.

The decision was approved by the board of directors at its meeting held on June 3.

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According to the exchange filing, the proposed fundraise, capped at ₹5,000 million ( ₹500 crore), may be undertaken through one or more tranches and across multiple fundraising routes. The company said it could issue equity shares, preference shares, fully or partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures with warrants, equity-linked securities or any other eligible instruments permitted under applicable regulations.

"The Board of Directors... approved raising of funds for an aggregate amount of up to and not exceeding ₹5,000.00 million by way of issuance of any instrument or security for cash, with or without green shoe option," the company said in its regulatory filing.

The company added that the fundraising may be executed through various routes, including preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other permissible method under applicable laws. The proposal remains subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, including shareholder approval.

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The company has also issued a postal ballot notice seeking shareholder approval for the proposed capital raise.

To oversee the process, the board has constituted and authorised a Fund-Raising Committee. The committee will be responsible for determining the terms and conditions of the proposed issuance and taking necessary steps to implement the fundraising plan.

"In order to give effect to the above, the Board has constituted and authorized the Fund-Raising Committee of the Board to, inter-alia, decide the terms and conditions of the proposed fund raise," the company said.

ideaForge Technology stock performance The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹898.60 in trade today. It is now soared over 144% from its 52-week low of ₹367.95, hit in March 2026, giving multibagger returns.

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The drone stock has also been positive in recent times. It has risen 23% in the past 1 month, 98% in 3 months and 53% in the last 1 year.

ideaForge Technology Q4 In its Q4 FY26 results, ideaForge Technology reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹60.95 crore for the January-March quarter, compared with a net loss of ₹25.92 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The drone maker returned to profitability during the quarter, aided by a sharp increase in revenue from its core operations, according to the company's exchange filing.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from core operations surged more than 594% year-on-year to ₹141.04 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, up from ₹20.31 crore in the year-ago period.

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Looking ahead, ideaForge expects its drone business to play an increasingly important role in its operations. During FY26, the company added ₹530 crore to its order book.

“As indicated, we executed 40% of our open orders in Q4, achieving our highest quarterly revenue ever, despite the major supply chain crisis owing to the recent geopolitical events. This achievement underscores the right sizing and resilience we have built across the value chain, from engineering to supply chain to manufacturing,” said Ankit Mehta, the CEO & whole-time director of IdeaForge.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.