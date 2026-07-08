Drone stock IdeaForge Technology share price jumps over 4% after launch of ₹500-crore QIP

IdeaForge Technology share price jumped over 4% on Wednesday after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds. The drone stocks rallied as much as 4.64% to ₹876.95 apiece on the BSE.
Drone manufacturer IdeaForge Technology said on July 7 that its fundraising committee approved the launch of QIP to raise up to ₹500 crore. The company’s board of directors had earlier approved the fundraising on June 3.
The company has fixed July 7, 2026, as the relevant date for the QIP. Based on the prescribed pricing formula, IdeaForge Technology QIP floor price has been determined at ₹835.86 per equity share.
The company may at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the issue.
IdeaForge Technology share price is in a consolidation phase since last one month, noted Ruchit Jain, Head, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“IdeaForge Technology stock price is trading above its crucial 50 DEMA support which is around ₹785. The overall trend on a longer time frame is positive and hence, traders with long positions can hold with a stoploss below ₹785,” said Jain.
IdeaForge Technology share price has fallen 9% in one month, but has jumped by a staggering 104% in just three months. The drone stock has rallied 80% in six months, while it has surged 48% in one year.
At 11:05 AM, IdeaForge Technology share price was trading 2.03% higher at ₹855.00 apiece on the BSE.
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Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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