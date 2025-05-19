Drone stock ZEN Technologies hits 5% upper circuit post Q4 results, dividend announcement

Stock Market Today: Drone stock ZEN Technologies saw its share price rise 5% to the upper circuit limit in the morning trade on Monday, following the declaration of Q4 results and a dividend over the weekend.

ZEN Technologies Q4 Results ZEN Technologies reported a significant 189% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the consolidated net profit to ₹101.04 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, as against ₹34.94 crore during the same time the previous year.

The revenues from operations increased by 129.9% YoY to ₹324.97 crore from ₹141.38 crore in Q4 of FY24. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at around ₹138 crore, a nearly 2-fold increase from ₹50.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the standalone level, net profit came in at ₹84.92 crore, an increase of 157% YoY, while the operating EBITDA stood at ₹99.39 crore, up 122%. The revenue on a standalone basis jumped 116% YoY to ₹293.50 crore.

ZEN Technologies dividend details ZEN Technologies recommended a final dividend for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, at 200%, considering the face value of the share. This translates to ₹2 per equity share.

If approved at the Annual General Meeting or AGM, the dividend will be paid (subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes) within the timelines prescribed under the law, said ZEN Technologies.

The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company is to be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

ZEN Technologies share price movement ZEN Technologies share price opened at ₹1884.45 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, ZEN Technologies share price was 5% higher compared to previous trading session's closing price of ₹1794.75. ZEN Technologies share price thereafter continued to trade at similar levels during the morning session, which is also the upper price band of the stock.