Subscribe

Drone stock ZEN Technologies hits 5% upper circuit post Q4 results, dividend announcement

Stock Market Today: Drone stock ZEN Technologies saw its share price rise 5% to hit the upper circuit in the morning trade on Monday. The stock reacted to the company's robust Q4 results and final dividend announcement.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published19 May 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: Drone Stock ZEN Technologies share price hits upper circuit
Stock Market Today: Drone Stock ZEN Technologies share price hits upper circuit(Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Drone stock ZEN Technologies saw its share price rise 5% to the upper circuit limit in the morning trade on Monday, following the declaration of Q4 results and a dividend over the weekend.

Advertisement

ZEN Technologies Q4 Results

ZEN Technologies reported a significant 189% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the consolidated net profit to 101.04 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, as against 34.94 crore during the same time the previous year.

Also Read | Divi's Lab to Texmaco Rail: Here are 5 stocks that declared dividends

The revenues from operations increased by 129.9% YoY to 324.97 crore from 141.38 crore in Q4 of FY24. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at around 138 crore, a nearly 2-fold increase from 50.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the standalone level, net profit came in at 84.92 crore, an increase of 157% YoY, while the operating EBITDA stood at 99.39 crore, up 122%. The revenue on a standalone basis jumped 116% YoY to 293.50 crore.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 19 May 2025

ZEN Technologies dividend details

ZEN Technologies recommended a final dividend for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, at 200%, considering the face value of the share. This translates to 2 per equity share. 

If approved at the Annual General Meeting or AGM, the dividend will be paid (subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes) within the timelines prescribed under the law, said ZEN Technologies.

The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company is to be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Also Read | Anil Ambani group stock Reliance Power gains 4% on ₹2K cr project from Bhutan

ZEN Technologies share price movement

ZEN Technologies share price opened at 1884.45 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, ZEN Technologies share price was 5% higher compared to previous trading session's closing price of 1794.75. ZEN Technologies share price thereafter continued to trade at similar levels during the morning session, which is also the upper price band of the stock.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDrone stock ZEN Technologies hits 5% upper circuit post Q4 results, dividend announcement
Read Next Story