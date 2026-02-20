Five small-cap drone stocks to add to your 2026 watchlist

Drones are revolutionising logistics , swiftly moving everything from medical supplies to diagnostic samples across challenging terrain.

Leading Indian drone companies have been at the forefront of this shift, adapting their technology to navigate the country's complex geography and climate. While still nascent, the sector has strong growth momentum and the potential to position India as a global drone hub.

Keeping that in mind, let’s go beyond the big names and look at some smaller companies in the drone ecosystem. Here are five small-cap drone stocks for your 2026 watchlist.

#1 Paras Defence

Paras Defence and Space Tech (PDSL) is an Indian defence and space engineering company specialising in indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured products and solutions. The company specialises in verticals like optics, electronics, optics, heavy engineering, and EMP protection.

It’s the only Indian company manufacturing electro-optic cameras for drones and UAVs.

The company recently incorporated Paras Heven Advanced Drones Private, a newly incorporated subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies.

This joint venture between Paras Defence (51%) and Israel-based Heven Drones (49%) focuses on logistics and cargo drones in India. The drones are designed for both defence and civilian applications with payload capacities ranging from 10-40 kg.

Turning to its financials, the company’s sales and net profit have grown at CAGRs of 20% and 26%, respectively, over the past five years. Its return on equity and return on capital employed have averaged 8% and 13% in the same time.

Moving ahead, the company will take advantage of strong government initiatives like "Make in India" and increased defence spending focused on self-reliance and technology indigenisation.

The company holds a near-monopoly in indigenous critical imaging components for space and defence applications.

It has also secured international orders, including anti-drone technology contracts.

Over the last one year, its stock price has gained 31%.

#2 Drone Destination

Drone Destination is India's largest drone pilot training, and leading Drone-as-a-Service (DAAS) company.

The company, along with Hubblefly Technologies, a DGCA-approved manufacturer, has developed an integrated drone ecosystem built around drone manufacturing, certified training, and drone as a service.

It has also forayed into agri drone services and partnered with Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO).

It has deployed more than 200 drones and pilots and executed more than 25,000 agriculture drone demonstrations in Uttar Pradesh, to push for agriculture drone adoption in rural India.

Its DGCA-certified drone pilots offer professional drone spray services conducted as per the SOPs released by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare. The company is India's first DGCA-authorised drone training organisation and is present in 12 cities.

It's also the largest flight training organisation at Raebareli. It has certified over 3,000 drone pilots, including more than 800 women drone pilots in the country.

Coming to the financials, the company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 113.3% in the last three years. The company's three-year average RoE and RoCE were 9% and 8%, respectively.

Drone Destination intends to establish a network of more than 150 drone hubs across India, and more than 25 drone hubs internationally by FY27, offering drone sales, after-sales & maintenance, training and services.

Additionally, the company plans to establish over 1,000 fixed and mobile "drone hubs" across India by 2026.

Last year, it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to establish a state-of-the-art drone training center in New Delhi.

This initiative focuses on comprehensive training in drone technology, including repairs, maintenance, data analysis, and remote pilot training, aiming to empower individuals and organizations in the drone sector.

#3 Dhanuka Agritech

Dhanuka Agritech's key focus has been on the introduction of novel chemistries and extensive product development, which distinguishes it from the rest of the industry.

The company operates four manufacturing units and 41 warehouses across India, serving around 6,500 distributors, and about 80,000 retailers.

But what’s interesting is its foray into the drone space. The company has made large investments to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture sector.

It has entered into a binding agreement with IoTechWorld Avigation, a drone manufacturing company providing services to agricultural solutions.

Drone usage in spraying pesticides will help in optimal usage of crop protection molecules, reduce the requirement of water, and the time needed for application.

Coming to its financials, its revenue has increased steadily. Over the past five years, its total revenues have grown 13% on a CAGR basis. The net profit CAGR was 16%.

The company also has high-profit margins, along with high double-digit return ratios.

Looking ahead, the company’s management expects demand for its products to be very good due to a predicted above 100% rainfall this year on the back of developing La Nina conditions.

Excluding revenue from the newly acquired Bayer molecules, the company expects a top line growth of around 15%, primarily driven by volume growth.

It’s planning almost eight new product launches over the next two years and has a strong pipeline. More new products are under development in R&D for the next two-three years.

#4 Astra Microwave

Astra Microwave Products operates in the high-precision end of electronics manufacturing.

It focuses on radio frequency and microwave systems used in defence, aerospace, and space applications. Over the years, the company has moved steadily up the value chain, expanding from component supply to building complex subsystems and integrated solutions.

A key pillar of Astra's business is aerospace and space electronics. The company designs and supplies RF and microwave subsystems that are deployed in airborne radars, electronic warfare systems and satellite payloads.

Additionally, the company is an indirect drone tech enabler. Its products are used in UAV payload systems as well.

Coming to its financials, its sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 18% and 28%, respectively. Over the same period, ROE and ROCE have averaged 10% and 17%.

In the first half of FY26, it posted a revenue growth of approximately 7% (YoY). Operating margins improved to around 20.6%.

The margin expansion was driven by a better execution mix, higher contribution from complex systems and tighter control over operating costs.

Going forward, its capex plans are directed towards expanding manufacturing capacity and strengthening testing and integration capabilities.

#5 RattanIndia Enterprises

RattanIndia Enterprises focuses on technology-driven new-age businesses in high-growth sectors.

Its main areas of operation include e-commerce, electric vehicles, fintech, and drones. The company operates its e-commerce business through its subsidiary Cocoblu Retail and is also engaged in the electric motorcycle segment via its subsidiary Revolt Motors.

NeoSky is its pioneering drone vertical, which achieved many milestones last year.

Through strategic partnerships with the Indian Army (Northern Command), the CRPF, DRDO, and Bharat Electronics, NeoSky supplies next-generation drone solutions, while expanding deployments across forestry applications and at premier academic institutions.

Coming to its financials, RattanIndia’s sales have grown massively over 3 years. Over 5 years, it has maintained an average ROE and ROCE of 28% and 24%, respectively.

Moving ahead, Cocoblu is primed for growth, leveraging technology, robust infrastructure, and private brands, partnerships with MSMEs, and licensing deals.

Revolt Motors is also expanding its dealership network and entry into global markets.

NeoSky plans to establish over 150 drone hubs across India and more than 25 internationally by FY27, facilitating widespread adoption and support for drone technologies.

All these are sunrise sectors in India, expected to support the company’s growth.

Conclusion

Defence as a theme continues to get significant attention. Tensions still loom on the geopolitical front, and investors know that uncertainty can derail their journey at any time.

That is why the drone theme within the defence sector is important. Companies involved in the space are critical not just to Indian defence but also to medical, agricultural, and logistics infrastructure.

Add these companies to your watchlist and keep track of their latest growth plans and other developments.

As usual, evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com