These three drone stocks could soar on Budget boost

Zen Technologies reported revenue of ₹173.60 crore in Q2 FY26, against ₹241.80 crore a year earlier. Net profit decreased from ₹63.4 crore to ₹62 crore. The company expects FY26 will be a more measured year in terms of financials, primarily due to the timing of order inflows and execution cycles. Its medium-term goal is to generate a total of ₹6,000 crore of revenue over FY26, FY27, and FY28. This forecast highlights the maturity of its pipeline, the growing momentum in defence modernisation, and confidence in its technological capabilities.