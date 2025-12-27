The government is likely to announce a manufacturing-focused incentive scheme under the Drone Shakti initiative in the Union budget for 2026-27 to accelerate the indigenous production of unmanned aerial vehicles, according to a Moneycontrol report. The proposed scheme is expected to run for five years and align with the period of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, the report said.
These three drone stocks could soar on Budget boost
SummaryReports say the government may announce a manufacturing-focused incentive scheme under the Drone Shakti initiative in Union Budget 2026-27 to accelerate the indigenous production of unmanned aerial vehicles.
