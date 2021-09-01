Drone tech company Zen Tech shares rally 31% in 5 days. Should you buy?

“Things are improving for the company in the last few days where new drone rules are another positive trigger for its future growth. Technically, it is taking out a key resistance level of 107 and that may lead to a fresh rally in this counter towards 135 level where 115 is an immediate hurdle. On the downside 97-94 area has become a strong demand zone," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said.