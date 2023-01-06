Droneacharya Aerial Innovations shares hit 10% upper circuit, stock surges 70% since listing2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 02:03 PM IST
- SME stock Droneacharya Aerial Innovations surged to hit a new high of ₹182 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd surged to hit upper circuit level of 10% on the BSE, scaling a new high of ₹182 apiece in Friday's trading session. The stock, which made its market debut on December 23, 2022, has been in an upward momentum and has rallied about 70% since its listing.
