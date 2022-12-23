Droneacharya Aerial shares hit upper circuit after listing at 90% premium

Advising allottees to book partial profit, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “Allottees are advised to book 50 per cent profit and fish out their investment amount. As it is an SME stock and one can't book partial profit in it, an allottee can sold out one's entire shareholding and once it settles down after next few sessions, they can re-enter with whatever amount they want to invest in the scrip."