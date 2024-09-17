DroneAcharya is expanding its drone technology initiatives in India and aims for growth in Latin America and Africa. The company targets a 200 per cent revenue increase and a 400 per cent rise in training centers by FY 2024-2025 while tapping into the growing CubeSat industry.

Shares of DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations rose 4 per cent in early trade today, reaching ₹161 apiece, after the company secured an export order for drone components worth $240,000. The order involves supplying components for heavy payload logistic drones to MB Darvilis, Lithuania.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company stated, “This export order will strengthen DroneAcharya's position as a reliable supplier of high-tech drone components, enhancing its credibility in global markets. The successful execution is expected to open new opportunities for future collaborations and expand the company’s export portfolio. The revenue generated will also support growth and innovation efforts."

Additionally, in late August, DroneAcharya secured a ₹5 million order from IIT Ropar to train 150 individuals in drone technology under the Punjab Skill Development Mission, running from August 2024 to January 2025.

India’s drone industry has seen rapid growth, with annual sales expected to rise from ₹60 crore in 2020-21 to ₹900 crore by 2024-25. This expansion is driven by the government's liberalized drone regulations introduced in August 2021, which reduced bureaucratic barriers and opened nearly 90 per cent of Indian airspace for drones flying up to 400 feet, as per the recent estimates.

According to the EY-FICCI report "Making India the Drone Hub of the World," the global drone market is projected to reach $54 billion by 2025, with India expected to capture a $4.2 billion share, expanding to $23 billion by 2030.

Set ambitious goals DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has set ambitious goals for its next phase of growth, focusing on key areas such as Done AI precision agriculture, defense, and geographic expansion. In agriculture, the company aims to develop AI-based solutions for crop health, yield optimization, and carbon credits, while also offering a comprehensive web and mobile application for expert advisories, marketplaces, and service providers.

In the defense sector, DroneAcharya plans to capitalize on orders for FPV and loitering munitions, while developing advanced defense-grade drones for ISR missions, anti-drone solutions, and heavy payload drones with long-range capabilities. The company is also launching loitering munitions and space tech initiatives, including CubeSat and NanoSat solutions with integrated sensors for diverse projects.

In drone technology, DroneAcharya is focused on developing tethered systems, launching "Drone In A Box" solutions, and introducing drone-based air quality monitoring and water sampling in India. Geographically, the company aims to expand its drone solutions ecosystem into Latin America and Africa.

With these initiatives, DroneAcharya targets significant growth, including a 200 per cent increase in revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, along with a 400 per cent growth in DGCA-certified drone pilot training centers by FY 2024-2025. The company is also tapping into the CubeSat industry, which is projected to grow from USD 316.83 million in 2024 to USD 1,045.5 million by 2032.