Behind the historic backlog in pending IPOs worth 1.6 tn

“The backlog in IPOs is historic. We have not witnessed a backlog as large as this one; it may not be cleared so soon," said an investment banker. “In the last year, the markets were quite euphoric; so a lot of issuers were accelerating their plans for listing and they went ahead and filed their documents. However, at the start of this year, market conditions were not favourable. Due to this, the backlog kept increasing," the banker said.

