Despite bloodbath in Adani group stocks in last week of January 2023, DSP Mutual Fund raised stake in six Adani group stocks in the month gone by. The asset management company (AMC) raised its stake in ACC, Ambuja Cements, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total. Adani stocks received huge beating after the Hindenburg Research report raised concern over the debt positioning of Adani group companies. The report was published on 24th January 2023 leading to huge sell off from 25th January 2023.

Here we list out full details in regard to DSP Mutual Fund shareholding in above mentioned Adani group stocks:

1] ACC: As on 31st December 2022, DSP Mutual Fund was holding 17,01,917 ACC shares, which was 0.91 per cent of total paid up capital of the Adani group company. As on 31st January 2023, DSP Mutual Fund holds 17,41,561 ACC shares which is 0.93 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, the AMC raised its stake in this Adani group company by adding 0.02 per cent additional ACC stocks in its portfolio despite US-based short seller's report. ACC share price has dipped from ₹2,335 to ₹1,845 apiece in last 14 sessions.

2] Ambuja Cements: As on 31st January 2023, DSP Mutual Fund holds 46,91,706 Ambuja Cements shares or 0.24 per cent stake in the company that stood at 34,10,705 shares or 0.17 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, AMC increased its stake from 0.17 per cent to 0.24 per cent in January 2023 leaving Hindenburg Research report at bay. Ambuja Cements share price has tumbled from around ₹500 to ₹345 per share levels in last 14 sessions.

3] Adani Transmission: The AMC has raised stake in this Adani group stock despite heavy selling pressure at the end of January 2023. As on 31st December 2022, DSP Mutual Fund was holding 25,637 company shares that stood at 26,576 on 31st January 2023. Adani Transmission share price has crashed from around ₹2,760 to ₹1,020 per share levels post-Hindenburg Research report.

4] Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: In this flagship Adani group company, DSP Mutual Fund was holding 22,23,965 shares or 0.10 per cent stake on 31st December 2022 that stands at 28,89,891 Adani Ports shares or 0.313 per cent stake in the company as on 31st January 2023. This means, the AMC raised its stake in this Adani group company from 0.10 per cent to 0.13 per cent in January 2023. After Hindenburg Research report on Adani group companies, Adani Ports share price has nosedived from ₹760 to ₹570 per share levels in last 14 sessions.

5] Adani Green Energy: In this Adani group stock, AMC raised its stake from 32,036 Adani Green shares in December 2022 to 33,199 shares in January 2023. In last 14 sessions, Adani Green Energy shares have fallen from around ₹1,915 tom ₹620 apiece levels.

6] Adani Total: DSP Mutual Fund was holding 25,276 Adani Total shares as on 31st December 2022, which went northward at 26,194 shares as on 31st January 2023. In last 14 trade sessions, Adani Total Gas share price has crashed from ₹3,890 to ₹1,075 apiece levels.