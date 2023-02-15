DSP Mutual Fund buys more shares of these 6 Adani stocks in January amid Hindenburg rout
- DSP Mutual Fund raised stake in these Adani group shares despite heavy sell off these shares at the end of January 2023
Despite bloodbath in Adani group stocks in last week of January 2023, DSP Mutual Fund raised stake in six Adani group stocks in the month gone by. The asset management company (AMC) raised its stake in ACC, Ambuja Cements, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total. Adani stocks received huge beating after the Hindenburg Research report raised concern over the debt positioning of Adani group companies. The report was published on 24th January 2023 leading to huge sell off from 25th January 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×