1] ACC: As on 31st December 2022, DSP Mutual Fund was holding 17,01,917 ACC shares, which was 0.91 per cent of total paid up capital of the Adani group company. As on 31st January 2023, DSP Mutual Fund holds 17,41,561 ACC shares which is 0.93 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, the AMC raised its stake in this Adani group company by adding 0.02 per cent additional ACC stocks in its portfolio despite US-based short seller's report. ACC share price has dipped from ₹2,335 to ₹1,845 apiece in last 14 sessions.

