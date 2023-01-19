DSP Mutual Fund buys stake in multibagger Tata group stock. Buy, sell or hold?

Tata communications share price history

In last one month, this Tata group stock has risen around 4.50 per cent whereas in last six months, it has delivered more than 35 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, this communication stock has shed near 10 per cent as it remained under base building mode in first six months of 2022. This DSP Mutual Fund backed stock is one of those shares that delivered stellar return to its investors in post-Covid rally. From March 2020 to till date, Tata Communications share price has ascended from around ₹230n to ₹1380 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 500 per cent in these near three years.