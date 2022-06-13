D-Street investors lose over 9.75 lakh crore in two days of market crash

D-Street investors lose over ₹9.75 lakh crore in two days of market crash3 min read . 06:37 PM IST
- In line with weak trend in equities, the m-cap of BSE-listed firms eroded by ₹9,75,889.77 crore to ₹2,45,19,673.44 crore in just two days
Domestic stocks eroded more than ₹9.75 lakh crore in value in two days of heavy decline in the equity market, with the Sensex plunging 1,457 points on Monday.
Domestic stocks eroded more than ₹9.75 lakh crore in value in two days of heavy decline in the equity market, with the Sensex plunging 1,457 points on Monday.
The BSE index fell 1,456.74 points or 2.7% to 52,846.7. The 30-share BSE benchmark had ended 1,016.84 points or 1.84% lower at 54,303.44 on Friday.
The BSE index fell 1,456.74 points or 2.7% to 52,846.7. The 30-share BSE benchmark had ended 1,016.84 points or 1.84% lower at 54,303.44 on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 index also ended down 2.6% at 15,774.4, its lowest level since July last year.
In line with weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled by ₹9,75,889.77 crore to ₹2,45,19,673.44 crore in just two days.
Commenting on the market crash, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said, “Markets crashed with full force on the first day of the week, as benchmark indices slumped below their crucial levels on across-the-board selling pressure."
“There have been heightened concerns amongst investors that central banks will be more aggressive in the coming months to hike interest rate in order to combat inflation, which will in turn hurt economic growth and put margins under pressure," Chouhan said.
"Markets were also down due to continued strength in Brent crude prices, 10-year bond yields rising to 3.20% from recent lows of 2.80%, and the expected CPI numbers," he further said.
Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, TCS, NTPC, Infosys and State Bank of India were the major laggards in the Sensex pack on Monday.
In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge tanked 3.15% and midcap index declined by 2.73%.
All BSE sectoral indices ended lower, with IT tumbling 3.92%, followed by teck (3.45%), metal (3.39%), industrials (3.35%), finance (3.17%) and bank (3.12%).
Leading sectoral losses in Mumbai trading, information technology stocks on the Nifty dropped 4.1%. Sector heavyweights Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services fell 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively.
As many as 2,839 stocks declined, while 658 advanced and 116 remained unchanged.
Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were also the top losers on the NSE, declining about 7% and 5%, respectively. The NSE bank index sank 3.1%.
Rupee falls 20 paise to close at record low of 78.13 against US dollar
The rupee also hit an all-time low as growing fears of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve roiled investor sentiment in the run-up to domestic inflation data.
Under pressure from a strong dollar, the rupee hit a record low of 78.13 to the greenback, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a more than three-year high of 7.60% as investors dumped emerging market bonds.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai settled with deep cuts. Markets in Europe were also facing heavy selling pressure in mid-session deals. US stock exchanges ended sharply lower on Friday.
"Higher-than-expected hot inflation data in the US last week have made markets nervous on upcoming US Fed policy meet due current week. After high inflation markets are fearing US Fed could take unexpected policy measures in order to control inflation and which may impact overall economic health," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.
Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors or FIIs offloaded shares worth a net ₹3,973.95 crore on Friday, as per stock exchange data.