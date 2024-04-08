D-Street Record: BSE-listed companies reach ₹400 lakh crore market cap for first time
The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surpassed ₹400 lakh crore for the first time during today's trading session. This achievement comes amid a sustained rally in the large, mid and small-cap stocks.
In a significant milestone, the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surpassed ₹400 lakh crore for the first time during today's trading session. This achievement comes amid a sustained rally in the large, mid and small-cap stocks, extending for the third consecutive session, with heavyweight stocks playing a major role in driving the surge.
