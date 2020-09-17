Dual listing norms to pose challenges for startup IPOs

“The valuations PEs and VCs like Carlyle and Softbank (who have holdings in Indian unicorns) have agreed on for their investments in India is a notional valuation, and no one can actually back it. So definitely they need something like an IPO to vindicate their valuation. The problem is that after the entire WeWork and Uber (IPO) debacle, we don’t know whether whatever valuation that Softbank and its likes have pegged can be justified," added Aditya Jadhav, a chartered financial analyst and principal (Investments) at SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd.