Dubai restarts privatizations after a year with Taxi IPO
Dubai Taxi's IPO will be the first share sale by the government in more than 12 months, after it raised $8.3 billion selling stakes in four state-owned companies in 2022, including the city’s main water and electricity utility.
Dubai kickstarted its privatization program after a one-year hiatus with the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its taxi business, as share sales gather pace in the United Arab Emirates in the final weeks of 2023.
