Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dubai stocks tumble amid more virus-linked curbs on travel
Photo: Bloomberg

Dubai stocks tumble amid more virus-linked curbs on travel

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST Bloomberg

Dubai’s DFM General Index fell as much as 1.9% on Thursday, before trimming the drop to 1.1% at the close, the biggest decline in the Gulf

Dubai’s stock index slumped as the city imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals amid another record surge in coronavirus cases.

Dubai’s stock index slumped as the city imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals amid another record surge in coronavirus cases.

The Middle East business hub reduced the validity of PCR virus tests to three days from four “irrespective of the country they are coming from," according to a statement issued late on Wednesday. It is also now mandatory to have prior appointments for hospital visits.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Middle East business hub reduced the validity of PCR virus tests to three days from four “irrespective of the country they are coming from," according to a statement issued late on Wednesday. It is also now mandatory to have prior appointments for hospital visits.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is the second-largest emirate, is battling a rise in infections as it opened up for air travel and eased movement restrictions. On Wednesday, the country reported a record 3,939 cases.

Dubai’s DFM General Index fell as much as 1.9% on Thursday, before trimming the drop to 1.1% at the close, the biggest decline in the Gulf. Emaar Properties PJSC and Emaar Malls PJSC, which have risen on hopes of improving prospects for tourism in the emirate, retreated 1.8% and 0.6%, respectively

The UAE has already approved shots developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, as well as China’s Sinopharm and Russia’s Sputnik V.

So far, almost 2.76 million doses have been administered and the UAE has the second-highest per-capita inoculation rate in the world after Israel. The government aims to cover 50% of its population of about 10 million by April.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.