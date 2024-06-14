Durlax Top Surface IPO price band set at ₹65-68 per share: check issue size, key dates and other details
Durlax Top Surface IPO: The IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹65 to ₹68 per share of face value of ₹10 each. The SME IPO will open for subscription for investors on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 and closes on Friday, 26 June' 2024.
