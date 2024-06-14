Durlax Top Surface IPO: Durlax Top Surface Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹65 to ₹68 per share of face value of ₹10 each. The SME (Small and Medium enterprises) will open for subscription for investors on Wednesday, 19 June 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Durlax Top Surface IPO Key dates The subscription period for the Durlax Top Surface IPO begins on June 19, 2024, and ends on June 21, 2024. On Monday, June 24, 2024, the allotment for the Durlax Top Surface IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Durlax Top Surface Initial Public Offering (IPO) is Wednesday, June 26, 2024, on NSE SME.

Details of the Durlax Top Surface IPO An application of a minimum of 2000 shares has to be made by retail investors for Durlax Top Surface IPO. Looking at the price band of ₹65-68 retail investors need to invest a minimum of ₹136,000. Not less than 35.00% of the Offer has been reserved for the retail investors.

HNI or High-Net-Worth Individual on the other hand are required to make a minimum investment for two lots, or 4,000 shares, for a total consideration of ₹272,000.

Objectives of the Durlax Top Surface IPO: The book-built Durlax Top Surface IPO is valued at ₹40.80 crores. The offering consists of an initial public offering of 42 lakh shares valued at ₹28.56 crores and an offer to sell 18 lakh shares valued at ₹12.24 crores.

Durlax Top Surface intends to utilize the funds raised from the IPO ( other than OFS) for-

Part financing of its working capital requirements;

For the General corporate purposes; and

for meeting the expenses pertaining to this IPO.

About Durlax Top Surface Ltd Earlier known as called Durlax Archtech Private Limited, Durlax Top Surface Limited was founded in 2010 and sells solid surface materials all throughout India.

ASPIRON and LUXOR are the two brands by the Durlax Top Surface Limited. ASPIRON sells modified solid sheets, and LUXOR offers acrylic UV solid sheets.

Durlax Top Surface IPO Registrar, Lead managers and market makers The Durlax Top Surface IPO's book running lead manager is Expert Global Consultants Private Limited, while the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Globalworth Securities is the market maker for Durlax Top Surface IPO.

Durlax Top Surface IPO: Grey Market Premium or GMP According to investorgain.com data, the Durlax Top Surface IPO Grey market premium or GMP is currently Nil per share. This shows that the market participants are currently not ascribing any premium to equity shares of Durlax Top Surface IPO in the grey market.

