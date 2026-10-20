Dussehra 2026 special: Top 3 stocks to buy; ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries | Target price by Mahesh M Ojha

Stocks to buy | Dussehra 2026 special: In India, starting an investment on an auspicious occasion is an age-old tradition. The tradition has continued; however, over time, the investment instruments have changed. In ancient times, during the Palaeolithic period (5,00,000 to 10,000 BC), there is no evidence of any investment as people used to live on the basis of hunting. Evidence of celebrations, gifting, and investment dates to the Neolithic period (6,000 BC to 1,000 BC), when people moved from hunting to agriculture. During this period, they began domesticating animals, which were used as a source of food and for insurance during famines and rainy seasons.

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They used to celebrate crop harvests and adopted a gifting culture, handing over crops and domesticated animals to their near and dear ones. So, in India, investment existed even when there was no financial instrument like currency. Buying of land and domestic animals through the payment of money, called ‘Pana’ is available during the Vedic Period. Later on, the investment shifted towards precious metals like gold and silver, as well as their ornaments, and this trend continues.

Investment tools in modern India In modern India, people with abundant wealth have the luxury to invest in physical gold, silver, land, etc. However, for a marginal retail investor, physical gold and silver have shifted to electronic and digital gold and silver. In digital gold and silver, an investor can invest with a Re 1 investment. Likewise, if an investor can't afford to buy land paying a hefty amount upfront, they can buy a unit of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

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Similarly, on an auspicious occasion, there is a tradition in India to start a new company or its subsidiary, or announce a new company for the next generation. However, this is not a piece of cake for every individual. For such marginal investors, there are listed companies whose shares are available for buying and selling on the BSE and the NSE. A retail investor can buy stocks of companies listed on the BSE and the NSE, and these stocks are expected to grow over time.

Dussehra 2026 special stock picks For stock investors planning to add some value picks to their portfolios this Dussehra, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, has recommended three long-term shares, predicting a whopping return by next year's Dussehra. Those three shares are ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, and Reliance Industries.

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Predicting a turnaround on Dalal Street in the near-term, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “The average P/E of Nifty 50 and Sensex is fairly priced at around 19.50, well below the last 5 years and last 10 years median price. The Bank Nifty index is also trading at an average P/E multiple of 13.25, which can be considered fairly valued, as the last 2-5 years' average P/E range for the Bank Nifty is 12.50 to 16.70.”

Ojha said that large-caps can be a good bet for long-term investors planning to start a new investment in Dussehra 2026 and recommended buying ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, and Reliance Industries shares for a one-year time horizon.

Dussehra 2026 special stocks to buy Regarding special stock recommendations on Dussehra 2026, Mahesh Ojha of KC Securities unveiled this strategy while investing in his value picks:

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1] ICICI Bank: Buy in the range of 1,360 to ₹1,380 | Target price ₹1,650;

2]Adani Ports: Buy in the range of ₹1,740 to ₹1,765 | Target price ₹2,050; and

3] Reliance Industries: Buy in the range of ₹1,195 to ₹1,202 | Target price ₹1500+.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).