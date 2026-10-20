Dussehra 2026: Stock market holiday today or not? NSE, BSE to remain open or closed on 20 Oct Tuesday? Exchange calendar

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed today, Tuesday, October 20, in observance of Dussehra. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have included the festival in their 2026 trading holiday calendars.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Indian festival that symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

Trading in the equity, equity derivatives and currency segments will remain suspended for the day, with regular trading scheduled to resume on Wednesday, October 21. The securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment will also remain closed.

Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed during the morning session but is scheduled to reopen for trading in the evening session, allowing commodity market participants to resume trading later in the day.

Stock market holidays in 2026 The Dussehra trading holiday on October 20 will be followed by three more scheduled stock market holidays in 2026, as per the NSE calendar.

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The NSE and BSE will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, for Diwali-Balipratipada, followed by another trading holiday on Tuesday, November 24, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Christmas, falling on Friday, December 25, will mark the final scheduled stock market holiday of the year.

Date Holiday 20 October Dussehra 10 November Diwali/Balipratipada 24 November Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 25 December Christmas

Stock market update today Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on Monday, snapping a two-session winning streak amid weak global cues and selling pressure in private-sector lenders HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. The BSE Sensex declined 876.37 points, or 1.17%, to close at 73,852.90.

During the session, the 30-share index plunged as much as 1,020.73 points, or 1.36%, to hit an intraday low of 73,708.54. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 257.20 points, or 1.11%, to settle at 22,888.95.

"Markets traded volatile on Monday and declined over 1% amid weak market cues. After opening on a flat note, the Nifty traded choppily during the first half of the session. However, sustained selling in heavyweight stocks across sectors dragged the index lower as the day progressed. Eventually, the Nifty settled near the day’s low at 22,888.95, reflecting the prevailing weakness in market sentiment.

Global and domestic macroeconomic concerns continued to weigh on sentiment. Brent crude remained elevated around $107–108 per barrel amid geopolitical tensions and supply-side uncertainties, raising concerns over imported inflation. Investors also remained watchful of foreign fund flows and global market trends. Meanwhile, the ongoing earnings season continued to drive stock-specific action, with market participants assessing corporate profitability, margins and management commentary for further direction," said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.