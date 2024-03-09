Dwarikesh Sugar declares buyback of shares at ₹105, record date set on 20th March
Dwarikesh Sugar buyback price has been made at nearly 305 premium as Dwarikesh Sugar share price ended at ₹81.40 apiece on Thursday last week
Dwarikesh Sugar buyback 2024: The board of directors of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has declared a buyback of shares not aggregating beyond ₹31.50 crore. Dwarikesh Sugar buyback price has been fixed at ₹105 per equity share. The company board in its meeting held on 8th March 2024 took this decision and declared 20th March 2024 as the record date for the buyback of shares. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd board considered and approved the buyback of up to 30 lakh company shares through the tender route.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started