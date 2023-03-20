Dwarikesh Sugar Industries declares 200% dividend, FIIs stake down in Q3

The shares of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries were last seen trading on the NSE at ₹83.85 apiece level. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 42.09%, FIIs stake of 5.66%, DIIs stake of 3.27%, Government stake of 0.13% and a public stake of 48.84%. According to Trendlyne data, Promoters' holdings are intact at 42.09% in the December 2022 quarter, FII/FPI holdings are down from 7.01% in the September 2022 quarter to 5.66% in the December 2022 quarter, Mutual Fund holdings are constant at 3.25% in the Q3FY23, and Institutional Investors' holdings are down from 10.39% in the Q2FY23 quarter to 9.06% in the Q3FY23 quarter.