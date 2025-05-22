Dwarikesh Sugar Q4 Results: Net profit doubles to ₹46.3 crore, revenue rises 20% YoY; Dividend declared

Dwarikesh Sugar Q4 Results: Dwarikesh Sugar announced its January March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Thursday, May 22, reporting a rise of 101 per cent in net profit to ₹46.33 crore, compared to ₹23 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY25 rose 20 per cent to ₹489 crore. The company also declared a final dividend for FY25. Recommendation of Dividend:

"The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of face value Re. 1 each (i.e., 50 per cent) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 31st Annual General Meeting. If approved, the dividend shall be payable to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners as on the Record Date, ie., Tuesday, August 12, 2025," said Dwarikesh Sugar in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges

The company also announced that it will conduct 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) soon. “ The 31st AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the registered office of the company,” said Dwarikesh Sugar Industries