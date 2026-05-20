Global investors in wait-and-watch mode, but India is no longer optional: DWS, Nippon Life AMC

MUMBAI: Executives at Nippon Life India Asset Management and Deutsche Bank’s asset manager DWS said global investors continue to view India as a key long-term market despite continued foreign portfolio outflows from equities.
Global investors may be in a temporary “wait-and-watch” mood, said Sundeep Sikka, managing director and CEO of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. But India is clearly not a market they can afford to overlook, said Stefan Hoops, member of the management board at Deutsche Bank AG and chief executive of DWS.
DWS in November agreed to acquire a 40% stake in Nippon Life India AIF Management, the alternatives business of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Hoops told Mint that market sentiment will always create short-term volatility—whether for a week, a quarter or even longer—while the long-term India investment story remains highly compelling.